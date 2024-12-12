Sundowns captain Ronwen Williams makes the final list for Caf Player of the Year award

Mamelodi Sundowns captain Ronwen Williams remained among the top five players for the Caf Player of the Year to be announced in Marrakesh, Morocco, on Monday.

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) was supposed to cut down the nominees to three on Thursday night, but said they couldn't do it, meaning now all five players will arrive at the event as the final nominees.

“With so little to choose in the voting between the remaining nominees in the race for the coveted Player of the Year award, the organisers have kept intact the full list of five names ahead of the ceremony on Monday,” Caf said in a statement on Thursday night.

South Africa has never had a player win this award, but Williams may have a chance after he helped Bafana Bafana finish third in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations played in Ivory Coast earlier this year.