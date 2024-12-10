Park United will keep players who helped promote team to Sasol League
Park United Football Club has promised to keep the bulk of the players that helped the team gain promotion to the Sasol Women’s League this season when they make their league debut.
The Arcadia side sealed their promotion to join the second-highest women’s league in SA following the Hollywoodbets Super League with a 4-1 victory against Blackpool FC of Qonce in the provincial playoffs, which took place in November at the Gelvandale Fields in Gqeberha...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.