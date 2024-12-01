Highbury suffered their fifth Motsepe Foundation Championship defeat when they lost 1-0 to Baroka at the Gelvandale Stadium on Friday afternoon.
Head coach Kabelo Sibiya believes Lady Luck was just not on their side.
The Gqeberha side were a determined unit but despite all their best efforts, they were unable to get the sought-after three league points.
The Yellow Nation dominated the game but failed to convert the chances which frustrated their coach.
“I think we started well,” Sibiya said.
“Honestly we had some chances in the early stages of the match.
“I think we could have done better in terms of decision-making, but we let ourselves down and the opponents started to feel at home.
“They started to play and created chances. But before the goal they scored, they never had a shot on target.
“Again, we created many chances in the second half. We made some changes and we put them under pressure.
“We hit the crossbar three times in this match.
“Honestly on a good day we could have scored one or two goals.”
Highbury are now 12th on the log with 13 points from 12 games.
Their next game is away to Durban City in a Nedbank Cup qualifier on Wednesday (3.30pm).
The winner of that game will secure a spot in the Nedbank Cup Round of 32, representing the Motsepe Foundation Championship along with three other teams.
On Saturday, Highbury host Cape Town Spurs in the championship (3.30pm).
HeraldLIVE
Sibiya frustrated by Highbury’s home loss
Soccer reporter
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
HeraldLIVE
