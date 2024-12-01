Soccer

Kwayiba double sees Chippa climb into third position after beating Magesi in EL

By SPORTS REPORTER - 01 December 2024
Sinoxolo Kwayiba of Chippa United thanks the fans as he leaves the field after the Betway Premiership game against Magesi at Buffalo City Stadium, East London on November 30, 2024
Sinoxolo Kwayiba of Chippa United thanks the fans as he leaves the field after the Betway Premiership game against Magesi at Buffalo City Stadium, East London on November 30, 2024
Image: Deryck Foster/BackpagePix

 

A first-half brace from Sinoxolo Kwayiba saw Chippa United defeat Carling Knockout Cup champions Magesi 2-0 at Buffalo City Stadium in East London on Saturday.

Chippa had been on a two-game winless run, but Kwayiba's double strike ensured that the Chilli Boys climbed to third place on the table.

Magesi were coming off a high from beating defending league champions Mamelodi Sundowns in the cup final last weekend. The defeat on Saturday night left them in the 14th spot on the table, one point safe from the relegation zone.

Kwayiba's first goal came after just seven minutes and he secured his double shortly before the break with a superb strike that took his team into halftime leading 2-0.

It was Chippa's fourth win of the season and the Gqeberha side next face Mamelodi Sundowns in Pretoria on Tuesday next week.

