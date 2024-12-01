Chippa United bounced back from their goalless draw against SuperSport United last week to beat Magesi 2-0 in their Motsepe Foundation Championship fixture at Buffalo City Stadium in East London on Saturday.
Two first-half goals from Sinoxolo Kwayiba saw Chippa defeat the Carling Knockout champions with Chippa coach Kwanele Kopo applauding his team for the hard-fought win.
The victory against Magesi was Chippa's fourth win in the league for the season.
“We knew that Magesi would come out guns blazing. When you're down 2-0 you have nothing to lose; you have to throw everything at the game,” Kopo said.
“I think the biggest setback was the penalty we conceded in the first two minutes of the game.
“As much as Stanley [Nwabali] saved it, psychologically it also reminds the players we are going to be under pressure in this game.
“Also the yellow cards that we picked up did not help us.
“Andile [Jali] picked up a yellow card — he plays the central midfield and he plays a critical role for us.
“Craig [Martin] picked a yellow as well and this is a team that plays a lot of crosses.
“So if you look at the second half most of the crosses came from Craig's side.
“Now because he's got a yellow card it's not easy for him to go out and stop the cross any more because he is scared that he'll get a second one.
“Also we've had a few players who had stomach bugs today, unfortunately, and later in the second half some of them began complaining.
“So a lot of the substitutions were forced.
“Also Magesi were not playing to penetrate, they were pumping everything long.
“Where we come from the most important thing was to come back with a win; that is what we got today.
“Credit to the players' excellent approach of application in the first half, good execution. We could have scored more goals and Stanley kept us in the game.”
The Chilli Boys' next league game is against Cape Town City at Buffalo City Stadium on December 14.
Kopo thrilled to collect three points in East London
