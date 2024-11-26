Unconvincing Sundowns labour to Caf draw with minnows Maniema

Mamelodi Sundowns laboured to an unconvincing 0-0 draw with modest AS Maniema Union from Democratic Republic of Congo in their opening match of the Champions League group stages at Loftus on Tuesday night.

Sundowns will rue the lost two home points as they did not make use of their early dominance and allowed AS Maniema to claw their way back in the Group B game in the second half.

Maniema’s closest chance was hitting the crossbar after 70 minutes after they breached the Sundowns defence, which buckled under pressure at some of the critical stages.

As he has been doing since the start of the season, Downs coach Manqoba Mngqithi tinkered with his starting team again by making six changes to the XI that were shocked 2-1 by Magesi FC in the Carling Knockout final in Bloemfontein on Saturday.

Most Sundowns fan will again point to the many changes as the reason their team failed to win against Magesi and AS Maniema even though they created good scoring chances against both.