New Year’s Cup celebrates ninth edition in style
Fireworks expected as 16 teams battle it out in knockout format
The popular New Year's Cup football tournament will celebrate its ninth edition in style with organisers promising fireworks.
The event will see 16 teams battle it out in a knockout format for a chance to win R50,000 and kicks off on December 23 at the JD Dlephu Stadium in Makhanda. The final will be played on December 31...
