Chippa United played to a goalless draw with SuperSport United in their Betway Premiership game at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Tuesday night.
The game was evenly matched as the teams shared possession of the ball early on.
However, the home side gained confidence later and went searching for goals but were unlucky and missed several chances.
There were no real threatening strikes from Matsatsantsa in the first half.
In the second half, Chippa's goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali made a super save in the 68th minute when he blocked Bradley Grobler's strong attempt to put SuperSport in the lead.
There was a short delay in the referee's second half added time due to some floodlight failure.
But the breakdown was resolved speedily and the teams played out the few remaining minutes.
Chippa share spoils with SuperSport in Gqeberha
Soccer reporter
Image: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images
