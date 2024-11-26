Soccer

Chippa share spoils with SuperSport in Gqeberha

26 November 2024
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter
Chippa United's Azola Matrose controls possession during the Betway Premiership match against SuperSport United at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on November 26, 2024 in Gqeberha
Chippa United's Azola Matrose controls possession during the Betway Premiership match against SuperSport United at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on November 26, 2024 in Gqeberha
Image: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images

Chippa United played to a goalless draw with SuperSport United in their Betway Premiership game at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Tuesday night.

The game was evenly matched as the teams shared possession of the ball early on.

However, the home side gained confidence later and went searching for goals but were unlucky and missed several chances.

There were no real threatening strikes from Matsatsantsa in the first half.

In the second half, Chippa's goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali made a super save in the 68th minute when he blocked Bradley Grobler's strong attempt to put SuperSport in the lead.

There was a short delay in the referee's second half added time due to some floodlight failure.

But the breakdown was resolved speedily and the teams played out the few remaining minutes.

HeraldLIVE

 

 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa murder trial | 26 November 2024
EFF,ATM head to ConCourt to challenge Phala Phala report decision

Most Read