‘I can substitute you immediately’: Sundowns coach Mngqithi is against showboating

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi has spoken out strongly against the popular South African football phenomenon of showboating, saying he will substitute a player if he indulges in such theatrics unnecessarily.

Mngqithi made it clear he is not a fan of players showboating immediately after their teams have taken the lead or when it is clear a victory is imminent. Downs' coach is calling for a shift in the approach to the practice in local football and for more emphasis to be put on scoring goals.

“It needs a big paradigm shift because in our society we have accepted that after we have taken a lead, probably it is an opportunity for showboating and doing all these tricks and it [has become] acceptable,” Mngqithi said as Sundowns prepared for Saturday's Carling Knockout final against Magesi FC at Free State Stadium (6pm).

“Everybody think you have done enough when you have won the match and you have also had some nice tricks and made fools of opponents. I regard opponents as opponents and not as enemies.