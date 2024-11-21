Highbury aiming to clinch fourth consecutive win
Highbury will be looking to continue their fine winning streak in the Motsepe Foundation Championship when they play Leruma United at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday (3.30pm).
Before the Fifa break, the Gqeberha side enjoyed three consecutive victories in the league after going winless in their first seven matches...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.