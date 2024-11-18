Chiefs relish momentum gained winning Home of Legends Cup

Though winning the Home of Legends Cup may not carry significant weight in domestic football rankings, Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Cedric Kaze says the success will bring greater confidence to the team.
The Glamour Boys were crowned the inaugural winners of the Home of Legends Cup in front of a sparse crowd at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Saturday.
Amakhosi beat Mamelodi Sundowns 5-4 on penalties after the final finished goalless.
Chiefs made the final after overcoming Golden Arrows 2-0 in the day’s first semifinal on Saturday morning.
Home team Chippa United were knocked out by the Brazilians, who won 4-3 on penalties after their semifinal ended in a hard-fought 1-1 draw.
“Today was a good game for everyone to get some minutes in their legs, even those who haven’t had the opportunity to play lately,” Kaze said after the final.
“It’s a very good day as well for us because we finished with a trophy.
“It might not mean a lot because it’s a friendly tournament, but we believe it’s going to give us the boost we need in the league games.”
Kaze also applauded the event organisers, despite the poor attendance on the day.
“First of all, I would like to thank the technical committee that organised this event. It was wonderful,” he said.
“We had four good teams that were willing to play football.
“It was a very entertaining day, I believe, for the fans and as well as the teams.”
Sundowns head coach Manqoba Mngqithi said: “I think this was a very good initiative by the Home of Legends, Gqeberha.
“It was a very nice friendly match which gave us very good minutes in our preparation for the forthcoming matches and we appreciate the intensity that was put in first by Chippa and then by Chiefs in the final.
“All our players benefited from this experience, more especially our youngsters since we came into this tournament without many of our regular players.
“We really appreciate it because it gave valuable experience to all our young boys and afforded very productive minutes for our main squad players. We thank you for the invitation.”
HeraldLIVE
Chiefs relish momentum gained winning Home of Legends Cup
It’s going to give us a boost going into the league games, says coach
Soccer reporter
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
Though winning the Home of Legends Cup may not carry significant weight in domestic football rankings, Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Cedric Kaze says the success will bring greater confidence to the team.
The Glamour Boys were crowned the inaugural winners of the Home of Legends Cup in front of a sparse crowd at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Saturday.
Amakhosi beat Mamelodi Sundowns 5-4 on penalties after the final finished goalless.
Chiefs made the final after overcoming Golden Arrows 2-0 in the day’s first semifinal on Saturday morning.
Home team Chippa United were knocked out by the Brazilians, who won 4-3 on penalties after their semifinal ended in a hard-fought 1-1 draw.
“Today was a good game for everyone to get some minutes in their legs, even those who haven’t had the opportunity to play lately,” Kaze said after the final.
“It’s a very good day as well for us because we finished with a trophy.
“It might not mean a lot because it’s a friendly tournament, but we believe it’s going to give us the boost we need in the league games.”
Kaze also applauded the event organisers, despite the poor attendance on the day.
“First of all, I would like to thank the technical committee that organised this event. It was wonderful,” he said.
“We had four good teams that were willing to play football.
“It was a very entertaining day, I believe, for the fans and as well as the teams.”
Sundowns head coach Manqoba Mngqithi said: “I think this was a very good initiative by the Home of Legends, Gqeberha.
“It was a very nice friendly match which gave us very good minutes in our preparation for the forthcoming matches and we appreciate the intensity that was put in first by Chippa and then by Chiefs in the final.
“All our players benefited from this experience, more especially our youngsters since we came into this tournament without many of our regular players.
“We really appreciate it because it gave valuable experience to all our young boys and afforded very productive minutes for our main squad players. We thank you for the invitation.”
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Soccer
Soccer
Sport
Rugby