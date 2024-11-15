Kaizer Chiefs have been found guilty and fined R150,000 by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) for their fans' misbehaviour during the club's 4-0 drubbing by Mamelodi Sundowns in the Carling Knockout Cup early this month.
PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu said Chiefs were fined R200,000 with R100,000 suspended.
The other R50,000 comes from the suspended fine when Chiefs were fined early in the season for a similar offence in a Betway Premiership match which Sundowns won 2-1.
Both matches were played at the FNB Stadium, the home of Amakhosi.
“Chiefs pleaded guilty as charged and having listened to submissions with regard to appropriate sanction, the PSL ruled: first, that Kaizer Chiefs is fined R200,000 of which half is suspended for the next 12 months on condition that in the period of suspension they're not found guilty of the same offence; second, three [months] ago Kaizer Chiefs appeared before the PSL disciplinary committee (DC) on exactly the same charges.
Kaizer Chiefs fined R150,000 for fans' misbehaviour in 4-0 cup loss to Sundowns
Sports reporter
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo images
“They were fined R100,000 of which R50,000 was suspended. Within the period of suspension Kaizer Chiefs has reoffended. By operation of law if means the R50,000 that was suspended is now effective. It will be added to the R100,000 which is half of the R200,000.”
“Chiefs will [pay] R150,000 plus the costs of the [DC] sitting which are administratively computed by the league and added to the R150,000,” Majavu said.
Chiefs play their next official match at “home” to Richards Bay at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on November 27.
To keep themselves busy and sharp during the Fifa break, Chiefs are involved in a four-team tournament in the Eastern Cape on Sunday where Sundowns, Chippa United and Lamontville Golden Arrows will also participate.
