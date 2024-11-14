Bafana qualify for Afcon: Congo’s shock loss to South Sudan puts SA through

Bafana Bafana have qualified for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals without kicking a ball in the last two rounds of matches after South Sudan pulled off a shock 3-2 victory at home against Congo on Thursday.

This makes Hugo Broos the first Bafana coach to reach a Nations Cup finals back to back.

Congo and South Sudan were locked at 2-2 in a game where the visitors held the lead twice at Juba Stadium until Elly Data’s 84th-minute strike earned the home side their first points of the campaign in their fifth match.

South Sudan’s win means Congo can only get to seven points in Group K if they beat Uganda in their last match at home on Tuesday, one point short of matching Bafana's present eight.