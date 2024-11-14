Home of Legends Cup offers football lovers a day of thrilling entertainment
Eastern Cape football lovers will be blown away by exciting and competitive soccer action as well as thrilling entertainment at the inaugural Home of Legends Cup, organisers say.
Four Premiership clubs — Chippa United, Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns and Golden Arrows — will battle it out at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday for the winner’s purse of R1.5m and the right to be crowned as the first Home of Legends Cup champions...
