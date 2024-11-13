Premier Soccer League (PSL) Irvin Khoza has given Kaizer Motaung a R2m gift for his contribution to the development of football in the country.
In a moving tribute at the start of the organisation’s quadrennial general meeting in Sandton on Wednesday, Khoza honoured Motaung for his leadership as someone who played a pivotal role in the formation of the PSL.
Motaung, Khoza and other football figures were instrumental in the formation of the league that succeeded the National Soccer League in 1996. The Kaizer Chiefs founder and chair continues to make a major contribution as a member of the executive committee (exco).
PSL chair Irvin Khoza presents R2m gift to Kaizer Motaung
The league’s quadrennial general meeting is under way in Sandton, where a new exco will be elected
Sports reporter
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
Premier Soccer League (PSL) Irvin Khoza has given Kaizer Motaung a R2m gift for his contribution to the development of football in the country.
In a moving tribute at the start of the organisation’s quadrennial general meeting in Sandton on Wednesday, Khoza honoured Motaung for his leadership as someone who played a pivotal role in the formation of the PSL.
Motaung, Khoza and other football figures were instrumental in the formation of the league that succeeded the National Soccer League in 1996. The Kaizer Chiefs founder and chair continues to make a major contribution as a member of the executive committee (exco).
Motaung celebrated his 80th birthday last month.
The PSL general meeting is under way at Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.
Khoza will be re-elected unopposed as chairman for a sixth term and a new executive committee (exco) will also be voted for. It is believed just two seats are up for grabs on the exco.
The meeting will also discuss issues like whether Mato Madlala will continue as acting or full-time CEO of the league. Also to be discussed is the implementation of a video assistant referee (VAR) and coaching standards, as suggested by the South African Football Association (Safa).
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Rugby
Cricket
Soccer
Soccer