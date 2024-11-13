Soccer

Matta, Eagles to meet in Nedbank cup qualifier final after Gqeberha lose protest

By ANATHI WULUSHE - 13 November 2024

ABC Motsepe League side Gqeberha United have lost their noncompliance protest case against the Mighty Eagles for fielding over-aged players in their Nedbank Cup preliminary round semifinal.

Gqeberha accused the Eagles of breaching the tournament’s U23s rule, saying their opponents had nine over-aged players in their match in Mthatha three weeks ago...

