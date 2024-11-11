Sibiya applauds Highbury players after third consecutive win
Yellow Nation turn over new leaf in Motsepe Foundation Championship
Highbury head coach Kabelo “KB” Sibiya applauded his players for the commitment and hard work that have seen the club turn over a new leaf in the Motsepe Foundation Championship.
The Yellow Nation clinched their third consecutive win in the league after beating Pretoria Callies 3-0 at the TUT Stadium on Saturday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.