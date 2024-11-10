Highbury in high spirits heading into international break
After taking some time to adjust to life in the Motsepe Foundation Championship, Gqeberha's Highbury have found their rhythm and will enter the international break grinning from ear to ear after picking up three consecutive wins.
Kabelo Sibiya’s men beat Pretoria Callies 3-0 at TUT Stadium on Saturday, courtesy of a first-half strike from Koketso Sekgodiso and two second-half goals from Mzoxolo Rafani and Sabelo Nyembe...
