Kaizer Chiefs apologise for more fan offences as another fine, or worse, looms

Kaizer Chiefs have apologised for a pitch invasion and another incident of missile-throwing by their supporters as the club anticipates yet another fine, or worse, from a Premier Soccer League (PSL) disciplinary committee (DC).

Chiefs could have genuine concerns of being made to play some matches behind closed doors as missile-throwing by their disgruntled supporters has grown out of control.

They faced three fines for multiple incidents of the same offence last season.

On Saturday missiles were thrown again and some fans invaded the pitch at one stage as Chiefs were thrashed 4-0 by Mamelodi Sundowns in their Carling Knockout Cup clash at FNB Stadium.

Amakhosi said three fans were arrested for the transgressions.

On October 10, Chiefs were fined for missile-throwing by their fans, with a penalty of R100,000 imposed and R50,000 suspended, pertaining to their 2-1 Betway Premiership defeat to Sundowns at FNB Stadium on September 28. However, a previous R100,000 suspended fine also kicked in so the club had to pay R150,000.