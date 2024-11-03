Highbury coach Kabelo “KB” Sibiya applauded his troops for securing their second consecutive victory in the Motsepe Foundation Championship by beating Hungry Lions 1-0 at Madibaz Stadium on Friday afternoon.
Highbury’s win comes after they beat JDR Stars in their previous fixture, booking their first three points in the league since their promotion.
The sides were deadlocked at 0-0 at the break, but Matome Mabeba got the goal the home team craved when he found the net in the 50th minute.
The success saw the Gqeberha-based side move off the bottom of the table and into 11th place with nine points from as many matches.
“I believe we played well and we started the game better,” Sibiya said.
“We created a couple of clear-cut chances in the first half. We were composed enough in the first half, and came back in the second half and scored.
“We created some chances and we missed, but we played against a good side, Hungry Lions.
“In the last stages of the match they started to put us under pressure, but I believe we defended well.
“The opponents played with a lot of emotion towards the end because they wanted to score and equalise.
“But we were more resilient. We were strong in terms of our defensive line, our communication and our game management was also strong.”
Highbury next play Pretoria Callies at the TUT Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm).
Sibiya is confident his side will secure their first away win against Callies and continue with their good run in the league.
“Two wins in a row, we are looking forward to the next match against Callies.
“I believe now that we have confidence and we have found our feet we can go to Pretoria and push for a win.
“It would be nice to have three wins in three matches,” the coach said.
HeraldLIVE
Sibiya chasing three consecutive Highbury wins
Soccer reporter
Image: WERNER HILLS
Highbury coach Kabelo “KB” Sibiya applauded his troops for securing their second consecutive victory in the Motsepe Foundation Championship by beating Hungry Lions 1-0 at Madibaz Stadium on Friday afternoon.
Highbury’s win comes after they beat JDR Stars in their previous fixture, booking their first three points in the league since their promotion.
The sides were deadlocked at 0-0 at the break, but Matome Mabeba got the goal the home team craved when he found the net in the 50th minute.
The success saw the Gqeberha-based side move off the bottom of the table and into 11th place with nine points from as many matches.
“I believe we played well and we started the game better,” Sibiya said.
“We created a couple of clear-cut chances in the first half. We were composed enough in the first half, and came back in the second half and scored.
“We created some chances and we missed, but we played against a good side, Hungry Lions.
“In the last stages of the match they started to put us under pressure, but I believe we defended well.
“The opponents played with a lot of emotion towards the end because they wanted to score and equalise.
“But we were more resilient. We were strong in terms of our defensive line, our communication and our game management was also strong.”
Highbury next play Pretoria Callies at the TUT Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm).
Sibiya is confident his side will secure their first away win against Callies and continue with their good run in the league.
“Two wins in a row, we are looking forward to the next match against Callies.
“I believe now that we have confidence and we have found our feet we can go to Pretoria and push for a win.
“It would be nice to have three wins in three matches,” the coach said.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Cricket
Sport
Sport
Soccer
Soccer