Soccer

Highbury secure second consecutive win

By VUYOKAZI NKANJENI - 01 November 2024
Highbury's Sabelo Nyembe, left, is challenged by Hungry Lions' Ashwin de Koker at Madibaz Stadium on Friday, November 1, 2024
Image: Werner Hills

 

Highbury engineered a second consecutive victory, beating Hungry Lions 1-0 in a tightly-contested Motsepe Foundation Championship clash at Madibaz Stadium on Friday afternoon.

The sides were deadlocked at 0-0 at the break but Matome Mabeba got the goal the home team craved when he found the net in the 50th minute.

The victory added momentum to the Nelson Mandela Bay team who beat high-flying JDR Stars in their previous fixture.

It also saw the side move off the bottom of the table and into 12th place with nine points from as many matches.

