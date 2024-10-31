Highbury head coach Kabelo “KB” Sibiya is confident his side will chalk up a second consecutive victory when they play Hungry Lions in the Motsepe Foundation Championship at the Madibaz Stadium on Friday (3pm).
The Yellow Nation clinched their first three points in the league since their promotion against JDR Stars in their previous fixture.
Despite the win, the Gqeberha-based side are still 16th on the log.
A win against 15th-placed Hungry Lions is a distinct possibility as long as his players stick to the game plan and defend well as a unit.
An added incentive is that a victory on Friday will see Highbury move away from the danger zone.
“Hungry Lion are only three points away from us,” Siyiba said.
“It’s a team that has been in this league for some time now, but this season they haven’t started well.
“In previous seasons, they competed from the first round.
“Having watched them in their previous match against Tuks, you can see it’s a good side.
“They scored two goals against Tuks in Pretoria, they were leading that match.
“However, as much as they are a good team, they also have weaknesses.
“They conceded three goals which gives us confidence that we can score goals against them.
“We just need to defend well like in the previous match where we kept a clean sheet.
“We have been scoring in the eight matches that we’ve played. We scored in six of those matches.
“So I believe that we will score against Hungry Lions, as long as we can defend well as a team, become disciplined in our defence, stick to the plan, focus more and work well.
“I believe it’s a match that we will win, we just need to stick to the game plan.”
HeraldLIVE
Sibiya wants Highbury to create winning momentum
Soccer reporter
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
HeraldLIVE
