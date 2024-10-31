Banyana Banyana came from a goal down to qualify for the final of the Hollywoodbets Cosafa Women’s Championship, beating Mozambique 4-1 on penalties when the game ended in a 1-1 draw after regulation time at the Isaac Wolfson Stadium in Gqeberha on Thursday.
The youthful SA side will face Zambia in the final at the same venue in Kwazakhele on Saturday (3pm).
The win saw coach Maude Khumalo’s developmental side keep their hopes of regaining the title alive.
SA are record seven-time winners of the Cosafa Women’s Championship, but last won the competition in 2020.
In 2023, the side failed to get past the group stages after losing 4-3 to Malawi in the last group fixture to finish second in Group A.
Mozambique dominated the first 30 minutes of the game on Thursday, giving Banyana little space to play.
The first goal attempt came 11 minutes into the game with Albertina Pondja’s strike going wide.
Mozambique kept the pressure on Banyana in an attempt to get an early goal.
Cidalia Cuta came close when she slid through Banyana’s defence and sprinted towards the goalmouth to find herself one-on-one with goalkeeper Jessica Williams, but her shot went straight into the keeper’s hands.
Os Mambas finally found the back of the net in the 33rd minute after a miscommunication between Banyana’s defenders which presented an open goalmouth for Celia Miguel to score.
SA got their equaliser just before halftime after Shannon Macomo was fouled inside the box and they were awarded a penalty after a lengthy consultation with the VAR officials.
Tsogofatso Motlogelwa made no mistake with the spot kick.
Banyana tried their best to secure a winner, but the Mozambique side were resolute.
Mozambique were never really in the shootout and the home side were clinical.
The first semifinal saw Zambia beat defending champions Malawi 2-0.
HeraldLIVE
Banyana claim final berth with penalties win
Image: RICHARD HUGGARD/GALLO IMAGES
