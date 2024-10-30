Surpassing ‘Itu’ — Ronwen Williams is a giant of South African football
‘He’s the No 1 goalkeeper in Africa at the moment,’ says Williams’ former SuperSport head and youth coach Kaitano Tembo
When Ronwen Williams made his Bafana Bafana debut, his night at FNB Stadium on March 5 2014 ended in devastation after conceding five unanswered goals in a thrashing by Brazil, including a hat-trick from Neymar.
A decade later, the now Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns captain completed his best year-and-a-half being nominated for the 2023/2024 Ballon d’Or Yashin Trophy...
