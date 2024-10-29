Banyana beef up from Denmark drubbing with fighting loss to England

Banyana Banyana ran out 2-1 losers but produced a fighting performance in their international friendly against a formidable England in Coventry on Tuesday night.

Playing in pink to promote Breast Cancer Awareness month, the South Africans mounted an impressive display against one of the best teams in world football in front of a packed, 30,000-seat Coventry Building Society Arena.

Strikes by Leah Williamson in the 12th minute and Grace Clinton in the 23rd gave England a quick 2-0 lead. But South Africa fought back into the game and were unfortunate not to add more than the excellent Thembi Kgatlana's lone reply in the 55th as the visitors truly dominated the second half.

The match pitted the African and European champions against each other and South Africa represented the continent far better on Tuesday night than in their 5-0 drubbing by Denmark in Aalborg ion Friday.