Dominant Banyana thrash Seychelles

Banyana Banyana stretched their legs before the semifinals of the Hollywoodbets Cosafa Women's Championship, cruising to an 8-1 win over the Seychelles in their final group game at Madibaz Stadium on Monday.
A hattrick from Kesha Hendricks, a brace by Sinamile Mkhwanazi, and goals from Tshogofatso Motlogelwa, Ntando Phahla and Ayesha Moosa saw Banyana cement their top spot in Group A with nine points from three matches.
Banyana outplayed the young Seychelles team, who scored their first goal of the tournament in the second half through a penalty by Pascalina Moustanche.
Before she was substituted midway through the second half, Banyana's goalkeeper Jessica Williams was never tested by the Seychelles.
The first goal came 11 minutes into the game with a beautiful long strike from Hendricks.
Twenty-four minutes later Phahla scored the second goal from a corner to make it 2-0.
A minute later Hendricks scored her second with Motlogelwa and Mkhwanazi making it 5-0 at the break.
Hendricks sealed her hat-trick shortly after the restart before Ayesha Moosa and Mkhwanazi finished matters.
Tuesday marks the last day of the opening round group matches with Comoros and Zambia in a straight shoot-out (12pm, Madibaz Stadium) to top Group C for a semifinal meeting with Malawi.
The decisive game in Group D follows to determine the last of the semifinal berths.
Mozambique need only draw to win the group — and take on SA in Thursday’s semifinal — but if Lesotho win it will be a three-way tie, along with Zimbabwe, and goal difference will decide.
• Meanwhile, Banyana's senior team have received some big-name foreign-based reinforcements for Tuesday’s friendly against England in Coventry.
The Lionesses hold the Euro 2022 title from their 2-1 home win at Wembley against Germany in the final. They were 2023 World Cup finalists, where they lost 1-0 against Spain in Sydney.
Banyana will welcome the arrival of US-based duo of playmaker Linda Motlhalo (Racing Louisville) and striker Hildah Magaia (Kansas City), and Mexico-based striker Thembi Kgatlana (Tigres UANL) and midfielder Sinoxolo Cesane (Mazatlán). — Additional reporting by Marc Strydom
HeraldLIVE
Dominant Banyana thrash Seychelles
Soccer reporter
Image: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images
HeraldLIVE
