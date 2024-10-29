Banyana determined to wrest back Cosafa Women’s Championship crown
Banyana Banyana are two wins away from regaining their Hollywoodbets Cosafa Women’s Championship title at the weekend.
Standing in their way are a physical Mozambique side in the semifinals of the competition that will be held at the Isaac Wolfson Stadium on Thursday (3pm)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.