Sibiya praises determined Highbury after debut win

Highbury head coach Kabelo “KB” Sibiya was thrilled to see his side register their first win in the Motsepe Foundation Championship by beating JDR Stars 1-0 at Madibaz Stadium on Friday.
Mzoxolo Rafani slotted the winning goal in the 72nd minute to see the Nelson Mandela Bay side lift themselves from the bottom of the table into 15th position.
Stars, who were fourth on the log before the match, slipped to fifth place.
Before their 1-0 success against JDR, the Yellow Nation had gone seven matches without a win.
Sibiya said as much as it was a stressful period for the club, adding that the most heartbreaking aspect was seeing fans go home disappointed.
He said their win on Friday was a great reward for their diehard supporters.
“Honestly, it's pleasing to see people that come and spend their time with us here enjoying the moment like they did today,” Sibiya said.
“They have been very disappointed the past home games. So, I am very happy and grateful to have players like this ... they have been very supportive.
“We suffered together. It was the most difficult time. Honestly, as a coach, I have never had a long spell like that without winning a football match.
“So, the guys stuck with me I also stuck with them with their mistakes.
“When we did the analysis in the video session we could pick up that some of the guys were making mistakes but we stuck together. I told them that I brought them into the team to hold them.
“So I am also expecting the same from them to help themselves so that they can help me.
“Even the chairman of the club was very supportive, so I am grateful.
“Like I said before the match, the most important thing is the performance, even if you win, lose, or draw, but if the team is playing well you have hope.”
The team went into the fixture in high spirits after playing to a draw against the University of Pretoria in their previous match.
Sibiya said what contributed to their victory on Friday was the fact that the players stuck to the game plan.
“We came here with hope after playing Tuks because of the performance and look at what the guys gave today — they left everything on this pitch and that’s a good sign of progress.
“The guys stuck to the game plan. We saw the opponents when they played last week against Black Leopards, we watched four of their games.
“We could pick up that if we play the ball behind, Rafani and [Sabelo] Nyembe would enjoy ourselves with the speed that we have.
“So, we went behind them and we created more chances than them and we kept the ball better today.
“We kept our first clean sheet and we have our first win in this league.
“I am very happy but credit must go to the players for the effort they put in,” the coach said.
HeraldLIVE
Sibiya praises determined Highbury after debut win
Rafani slots only goal as Yellow Nation beat JDR Stars
Soccer reporter
Image: Fredlin Adriaan
Highbury head coach Kabelo “KB” Sibiya was thrilled to see his side register their first win in the Motsepe Foundation Championship by beating JDR Stars 1-0 at Madibaz Stadium on Friday.
Mzoxolo Rafani slotted the winning goal in the 72nd minute to see the Nelson Mandela Bay side lift themselves from the bottom of the table into 15th position.
Stars, who were fourth on the log before the match, slipped to fifth place.
Before their 1-0 success against JDR, the Yellow Nation had gone seven matches without a win.
Sibiya said as much as it was a stressful period for the club, adding that the most heartbreaking aspect was seeing fans go home disappointed.
He said their win on Friday was a great reward for their diehard supporters.
“Honestly, it's pleasing to see people that come and spend their time with us here enjoying the moment like they did today,” Sibiya said.
“They have been very disappointed the past home games. So, I am very happy and grateful to have players like this ... they have been very supportive.
“We suffered together. It was the most difficult time. Honestly, as a coach, I have never had a long spell like that without winning a football match.
“So, the guys stuck with me I also stuck with them with their mistakes.
“When we did the analysis in the video session we could pick up that some of the guys were making mistakes but we stuck together. I told them that I brought them into the team to hold them.
“So I am also expecting the same from them to help themselves so that they can help me.
“Even the chairman of the club was very supportive, so I am grateful.
“Like I said before the match, the most important thing is the performance, even if you win, lose, or draw, but if the team is playing well you have hope.”
The team went into the fixture in high spirits after playing to a draw against the University of Pretoria in their previous match.
Sibiya said what contributed to their victory on Friday was the fact that the players stuck to the game plan.
“We came here with hope after playing Tuks because of the performance and look at what the guys gave today — they left everything on this pitch and that’s a good sign of progress.
“The guys stuck to the game plan. We saw the opponents when they played last week against Black Leopards, we watched four of their games.
“We could pick up that if we play the ball behind, Rafani and [Sabelo] Nyembe would enjoy ourselves with the speed that we have.
“So, we went behind them and we created more chances than them and we kept the ball better today.
“We kept our first clean sheet and we have our first win in this league.
“I am very happy but credit must go to the players for the effort they put in,” the coach said.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Soccer
Sport
Soccer
Rugby