Salah's late equaliser earns Liverpool draw at Arsenal

Mohamed Salah's late equaliser earned Liverpool a 2-2 draw with rivals Arsenal in an entertaining Premier League encounter at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, as Gabriel Magalhaes limped off to add to the Gunners' injury woes.

Bukayo Saka gave Arsenal the lead in the ninth minute when he ran on to Ben White's ball over the top, cut inside Andy Robertson and fired past Caoimhin Kelleher at his near post for a 50th Premier League goal on his return from injury.

Virgil van Dijk, perhaps fortunate to avoid a card for a petulant kick at Kai Havertz in the opening exchanges, equalised nine minutes later, nodding home a Luis Diaz flick-on from a corner.

“I think to come back twice is a good thing, and we take the point and we move (on),” Van Dijk told Sky Sports.

Arsenal responded positively and spurned several half-chances, with Saka hitting a shot over the bar and Havertz unable to control Gabriel Martinelli's dangerous ball across the face of goal.