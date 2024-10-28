Soccer

Manchester United sack manager Ten Hag

By Reuters - 28 October 2024
Image: TONY O BRIEN / REUTERS / FILE PHOTO

Manchester United have sacked manager Erik ten Hag, the Premier League club said on Monday, with the Old Trafford side 14th in the standings after nine games.

“Erik ten Hag has left his role as Manchester United men’s first-team manager,” the club said in a statement.

“Ruud van Nistelrooy will take charge of the team as interim head coach, supported by the current coaching team, while a permanent head coach is recruited.” — Reuters

 

