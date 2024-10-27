Late penalty gives West Ham win over Man United, Chelsea beat Newcastle
Jarrod Bowen converted a last-gasp penalty to lift West Ham United to a 2-1 Premier League victory over Manchester United in a fluctuating clash between two struggling sides on Sunday.
Crysencio Summerville scored his first goal in a West Ham shirt as they climbed past their visitors to 13th in the table on 11 points after nine games, level with 14th-placed Manchester United.
Bowen netted in the 92nd minute, stepping up to the penalty spot after a lengthy VAR review showed Matthijs de Ligt had clipped the leg of Danny Ings.
Sensational from Summerville 🤩— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) October 27, 2024
West Ham are applying pressure here 👇
📺 Stream #WHUMUN on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/0gTeyHwMxL
West Ham were fortunate not to concede in a first half dominated by their northern rivals and were much brighter in the second before Summerville got them on the scoreboard in the 74th minute when he slid in at full stretch to poke home Danny Ings' scuffed shot.
Seven minutes later, Casemiro silenced the home fans when Diogo Dalot headed across goal from a cross, Joshua Zirkzee helped it on, and the Brazilian midfielder nodded home at the back post.
The travelling supporters' celebrations were short-lived, however, as the visitors could not hang on for a draw.
"It's three times that we feel injustice" 👇— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) October 27, 2024
This is what Erik ten Hag had to say following his team's performance 😬#WHUMUN | #SSPremierLeague pic.twitter.com/HghEFZmHby
Goals by Nicolas Jackson and Cole Palmer earned Chelsea a 2-1 home win over Newcastle United on Sunday in the latest sign of progress for the Blues under coach Enzo Maresca.
Jackson opened the scoring in the 18th minute when he rounded off a sweeping Chelsea counterattack involving Palmer and winger Pedro Neto, taking the Senegal striker's league goal tally to six this season.
Newcastle equalised against the run of play when Alexander Isak converted a cross by former Chelsea defender Lewis Hall in the 32nd minute.
Barely a minute into the second half, Palmer restored Chelsea's lead when he picked up a pass from Romeo Lavia close to the halfway line, raced to the edge of the box and fired a low shot past Nick Pope.
Reuters