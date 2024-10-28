Highbury will build on their JDR win, says Rafani
Influential Highbury winger Mzoxolo Rafani says the team will build on their 1-0 victory over JDR Stars at the weekend.
Rafani, named man-of-the-match, slotted the winning goal in the 72nd minute to see the Nelson Mandela Bay side grab an elusive debut victory in the Motsepe Foundation Championship...
