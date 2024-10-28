Soccer

Highbury will build on their JDR win, says Rafani

Premium
28 October 2024
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter

Influential Highbury winger Mzoxolo Rafani says the team will build on their 1-0 victory over JDR Stars at the weekend.

Rafani, named man-of-the-match, slotted the winning goal in the 72nd minute to see the Nelson Mandela Bay side grab an elusive debut victory in the Motsepe Foundation Championship...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

RONWEN WILLIAMS vs CAPE VERDE | AFCON 2023 | AFCON 2024 | BAFANA BAFANA| ...
Vinicius Jr, Rodri, Jude Bellingham? 2024 Ballon d'Or predictions | BBC Sport

Most Read