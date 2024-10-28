High-flying Chippa set sights on struggling AmaZulu
Gqeberha side out to collect maximum points away from home
High-flying Chippa United will be looking to continue collecting points in the Betway Premiership when they play struggling Amazulu at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Tuesday (7.30pm).
The fixture comes after Chippa’s 2-0 win against Golden Arrows at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium at the weekend...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.