There were scenes of both joy and relief as Highbury registered the first win of their debut Motsepe Foundation Championship campaign when they beat JDR Stars 1-0 in a tightly-contested fixture at the Madibaz Stadium in Gqeberha on Friday afternoon.
Mzoxolo Rafani slotted the winning goal in the 72nd minute to see the Nelson Mandela Bay side lift themselves from the bottom of the table into 14th position.
Stars, who were fourth on the log before the match, slipped to fifth place.
HeraldLIVE
Delight as Highbury grab elusive debut victory
Soccer reporter
Image: Fredlin Adriaan
There were scenes of both joy and relief as Highbury registered the first win of their debut Motsepe Foundation Championship campaign when they beat JDR Stars 1-0 in a tightly-contested fixture at the Madibaz Stadium in Gqeberha on Friday afternoon.
Mzoxolo Rafani slotted the winning goal in the 72nd minute to see the Nelson Mandela Bay side lift themselves from the bottom of the table into 14th position.
Stars, who were fourth on the log before the match, slipped to fifth place.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Sport
Soccer
Soccer
Cricket
Soccer