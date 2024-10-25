Soccer

Delight as Highbury grab elusive debut victory

25 October 2024
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter
Highbury's Mzoxolo Rafani, right, chases possession with JDR Stars' Kutlwano Mohanwe at the Madibaz Stadium on Friday, October 25, 2024.
Highbury's Mzoxolo Rafani, right, chases possession with JDR Stars' Kutlwano Mohanwe at the Madibaz Stadium on Friday, October 25, 2024.
Image: Fredlin Adriaan

There were scenes of both joy and relief as Highbury registered the first win of their debut Motsepe Foundation Championship campaign when they beat JDR Stars 1-0 in a tightly-contested fixture at the Madibaz Stadium in Gqeberha on Friday afternoon.

Mzoxolo Rafani slotted the winning goal in the 72nd minute to see the Nelson Mandela Bay side lift themselves from the bottom of the table into 14th position.

Stars, who were fourth on the log before the match, slipped to fifth place.

