Banyana secure Cosafa Cup semis berth with victory over Eswatini

25 October 2024
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter
SA's Nobahle Mdelwa scored the opening goal in the Hollywoodbets Cosafa Women's Championship match against Eswatini at Wolfson Stadium on October 25, 2024 in Gqeberha
Image: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images

Goals from Nobahle Mdelwa, Jessica Williams and Ayesha Moosa saw Banyana Banyana collect their second consecutive win and book a semifinal berth in the Hollywoodbets Cosafa Women's Championship at the Wolfson Stadium in Kwazakhele in Gqeberha on Friday.

A youthful Banyana beat Eswatini 3-0 to climb to the top of Group A with six points from two matches.

Mdelwa, 16, scored in the 40th minute before Williams doubled the lead after 56 minutes. Moose secured the victory shortly before full-time.

In the earlier match at the same venue, Namibia thrashed Namibia 7-0 with Fiola Vliete scoring a hat-trick.

SA play Seychelles in their final group match on Monday.

