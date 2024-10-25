Having lost the four matches they've played across the league and the Carling Knockout so far this season, AmaZulu duo Thembela Sikhakhane and Hendrick Ekstein have high hopes Usuthu can snap out of their winless streak by beating Orlando Pirates.
Pirates, who've won their four league games so far, host bottom-placed AmaZulu at Orlando Stadium on Friday night (7.30pm).
After losing 2-1 to Stellenbosch in the first round of the Carling Knockout at Moses Mabhida Stadium last Friday — in what was their first game in charge of AmaZulu — co-coaches Arthur Zwane and Vusumuzi Vilakazi, who replaced Pablo Franco nearly three weeks ago, will get to taste league action for the first time in the Usuthu dugout tonight [Friday].
Sikhakhane, a former Pirates player, vowed they will give it their best shot against the Sea Robbers as they're desperate to move up the log.
AmaZulu aim to end winless streak against Pirates
Sikhakhane, Ekstein confident of positive result against Bucs
The Usuthu fullback said the arrival of Zwane and Vilakazi brought “new energy” to the group.
“We are ready for Pirates. The situation we are in isn't good so we have to give our all to make sure we get out of it,'' Sikhakhane said.
“ We need nothing less than three points. It's difficult to be where we are on the log but I am positive we will bag full points against Pirates. We, as players, are eager to do well, especially with the new technical team having brought in new energy.”
Ekstein knows it'll be a daunting task for them to outwit title-chasing Pirates.
Even so, the ex-Kaizer Chiefs man is convinced they are capable of achieving maximum points.
“It's not going to be an easy match at Orlando Stadium. Pirates have been doing well of late and we respect them. I know they also respect us,'' Ekstein said.
“At the end of the day, it's 11 vs 11, meaning we also stand a chance of winning. I think if we can play like we did against Stellenbosch [in the Carling Knockout last week], we will win.
“We are winless this season and we are using that as motivation to go to Pirates and bag our first win of the season, that would boost our confidence hugely.”
