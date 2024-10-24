Soccer

No pressure on players before Eswatini game, says Banyana coach

We can handle high-flying Super Falcons — Khumalo

24 October 2024
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter

Banyana Banyana coach Maude Khumalo is almost certain that their Hollywoodbets Cosafa Women’s Championship fixture against Eswatini will not be a repeat of the Seychelles match.

The match will take place at the Isaac Wolfson Stadium in Kwazakhele at 3pm on Friday...

