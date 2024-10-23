Winning against Namibia hugely motivating, says Khumalo
SA celebrate great start to Cosafa Women’s Championship campaign
Banyana Banyana coach Maude Khumalo believes winning their opening game of the Hollywoodbets Cosafa Women’s Championship provides a huge motivational boost for her young squad’s journey ahead.
SA opened their Cosafa Women’s Championship campaign on a high after beating Namibia 1-0 on Tuesday evening at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium...
