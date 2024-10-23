Banyanya Banyana kicked off their Hollywoodbets Cosafa Women’s Championship on a high, winning 1-0 against Namibia at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Tuesday.
Tshogofatso Motlogelwa scored the only goal of the game which saw Banyana win their opening fixture of Group A.
Coach Maude Khumalo has called up a mix of players who mainly ply their trade in the Hollywoodbets Super League, many of whom have played for the U17 and U20 junior teams.
Going into the fixture, Khumalo was confident that her players would bag their first three points of the tournament against Namibia and they did just that.
Banyana Banyana are pitted against Namibia, Eswatini and Seychelles in Group A.
Their next match is against Seychelles on Friday.
Banyana took the game to the visitors in the first half but failed to convert their chances.
The first threat from the SA side came just eight minutes in, when Motlogelwa’s attempt was cleared by the Namibian defence.
Banyana kept on pushing for that opening goal to crack the Namibian backline but were unsuccessful.
The Namibian side grew confident midway into the match and started threatening Bafana’s defences but also with no luck.
The score line was 0-0 at halftime.
Banyana picked up from where they left off in the second half.
Kesha Hendricks found herself one-on-one with Namibia’s goalkeeper Melissa Matheus and went straight for the kill but her goal was offside.
Namibia’s only threatening strike in the second half came in the 82nd minute when Ivone Kooper’s chance went wide.
In the 83rd minute, Motlogelwa finally found the back of the net, scoring the winning goal for SA.
Meanwhile, the first match of the day saw Eswatini beat Seychelles 6-0 in the opening fixture of Group A.
HeraldLIVE
Banyana win opening Cosafa Women’s Championship match
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix
HeraldLIVE
