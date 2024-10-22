SA look to start Cosafa Women’s Championship campaign on a high

Banyana Banyana coach Maude Khumalo will field her strongest possible team against Namibia in their opening group stage match of the Hollywoodbets Cosafa Women’s Championship at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Tuesday (5pm).
For the first time, all 14 Cosafa nations will compete at the regional showpiece competition, making it the biggest senior women’s competition on the African continent.
The former U20 women’s national team coach has called up a mix of players who mainly ply their trade in the HollywoodBets Super League, many of whom have played for the U17 and U20 junior teams.
Khumalo is confident that her players will make South Africans proud by winning against Namibia on Tuesday.
Banyana Banyana are pitted against Namibia, Eswatini, and Seychelles in Group A while defending champions Malawi will fight it out with Botswana, Madagascar, and Mauritius in Group B.
Zambia, Angola, and Comoros make up Group C. Mozambique, Zimbabwe, and Lesotho complete the lineup in Group D.
“It’s such an easy camp, the players have the right attitude and energy, it is something that we have been preaching to them,” Khumalo said.
“But the only thing that is going to work for us here is respecting one another and understanding one another and motivating one another through the competition.
“I think the players here are eager to give their best and also show the fans what they are capable of.
“We have seen some clips of Namibia because I remember we played against them last year in the U20s to prepare for the World Cup qualifiers at Sturrock Park.
“The challenge is that they have not finalised their squad yet and they just sent a preliminary squad.
“But I have seen how they structure themselves in terms of the game plan so it’s not going to be an easy game.
“It’s a game where if we apply ourselves well, we will get maximum points.
“We need to make sure that we don’t concede early and we are just disciplined in the positions and follow the instructions and also be patient.
“Namibia is not a high-pressing team so they are just looking to play those long balls and run after the ball.”
SA are record seven-time winners of the Cosafa Women’s Championship.
They last won the competition in 2020 and will be looking to regain the title in 2024 after three years without success.
Eswatini will take on Seychelles also on Tuesday in the first match of Group A, at the NMB Stadium (2pm).
The Banyana Banyana squad is:
Goalkeepers: Jessica Williams, Matshidiso Maesebe, Nokuphumula Mpatsiyana
Defenders: Sikelelwa Mhlanga, Ntando Phahla, Asanda Hadebe, Kutso Pila, Shannon Macomo, Yolanda Nduli
Midfielders: Ayesha Moosa, Sinamile Mkhwanazi, Isabella Ludwig, Sibongile Ntoane, Thalea Smidt, Mmabatho Mogale, Tshogofatso Motlogelwa, Gugu Dhlamini, Kesha Hendricks
Forwards: Samkelisiwe Selana, Tanna Hollis, Nobahle Mdelwa
HeraldLIVE
SA look to start Cosafa Women’s Championship campaign on a high
Banyana to field strongest side against Namibia on Tuesday at Bay stadium
Soccer reporter
Image: SYDNEY SESHIBEDI/GALLO IMAGES
Banyana Banyana coach Maude Khumalo will field her strongest possible team against Namibia in their opening group stage match of the Hollywoodbets Cosafa Women’s Championship at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Tuesday (5pm).
For the first time, all 14 Cosafa nations will compete at the regional showpiece competition, making it the biggest senior women’s competition on the African continent.
The former U20 women’s national team coach has called up a mix of players who mainly ply their trade in the HollywoodBets Super League, many of whom have played for the U17 and U20 junior teams.
Khumalo is confident that her players will make South Africans proud by winning against Namibia on Tuesday.
Banyana Banyana are pitted against Namibia, Eswatini, and Seychelles in Group A while defending champions Malawi will fight it out with Botswana, Madagascar, and Mauritius in Group B.
Zambia, Angola, and Comoros make up Group C. Mozambique, Zimbabwe, and Lesotho complete the lineup in Group D.
“It’s such an easy camp, the players have the right attitude and energy, it is something that we have been preaching to them,” Khumalo said.
“But the only thing that is going to work for us here is respecting one another and understanding one another and motivating one another through the competition.
“I think the players here are eager to give their best and also show the fans what they are capable of.
“We have seen some clips of Namibia because I remember we played against them last year in the U20s to prepare for the World Cup qualifiers at Sturrock Park.
“The challenge is that they have not finalised their squad yet and they just sent a preliminary squad.
“But I have seen how they structure themselves in terms of the game plan so it’s not going to be an easy game.
“It’s a game where if we apply ourselves well, we will get maximum points.
“We need to make sure that we don’t concede early and we are just disciplined in the positions and follow the instructions and also be patient.
“Namibia is not a high-pressing team so they are just looking to play those long balls and run after the ball.”
SA are record seven-time winners of the Cosafa Women’s Championship.
They last won the competition in 2020 and will be looking to regain the title in 2024 after three years without success.
Eswatini will take on Seychelles also on Tuesday in the first match of Group A, at the NMB Stadium (2pm).
The Banyana Banyana squad is:
Goalkeepers: Jessica Williams, Matshidiso Maesebe, Nokuphumula Mpatsiyana
Defenders: Sikelelwa Mhlanga, Ntando Phahla, Asanda Hadebe, Kutso Pila, Shannon Macomo, Yolanda Nduli
Midfielders: Ayesha Moosa, Sinamile Mkhwanazi, Isabella Ludwig, Sibongile Ntoane, Thalea Smidt, Mmabatho Mogale, Tshogofatso Motlogelwa, Gugu Dhlamini, Kesha Hendricks
Forwards: Samkelisiwe Selana, Tanna Hollis, Nobahle Mdelwa
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Cricket
Rugby
Cricket
Cricket
Rugby