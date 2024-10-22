Soccer

Cosafa Women’s Championships to go ahead despite heavy rains in Gqeberha

Premium
22 October 2024
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter

The Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium management has confirmed that the Hollywoodbets Cosafa Women’s Championship fixtures scheduled for Tuesday in Gqeberha will go ahead as planned, despite the heavy rains.

Stadium HOD for safety and security and acting managing executive, Mpumi Bandla, confirmed the opening games in Group A at the stadium would go ahead. ..

