TS Galaxy ended their four-winless run when they beat Chippa United 1-0 to progress to the quarterfinal of the Carling Knockout at the Mbombela Stadium on Sunday.
Dzenani Zajmovic scored the only goal of the match in extra time to send the Rockets to the last eight of the competition.
The Rockets were looking to turn their fortunes around having lost all their four matches before this one this season and the win will come as a relief for them.
Chippa on the other hand were looking to complete a double on Galaxy after beating them in their last match in the league in September, but it was not to be.
Both teams struggled in the opening half.
Though they had few chances to break the deadlock, decision-making in the final third was the difference.
It was a dull opening half with Galaxy having more of the possession, but they were not fluid when in attack.
After sizing each other up from the break, the game came to life with 20 minutes to go and Craig Martin broke clear but could not score.
Both teams could not be separated after regulation time and extra time was needed to decide the winner.
Galaxy’s pressure finally paid off before the interval in extra time against a run of play as Zajmovic slotted home a tap-in to give his side a lead from a Victor Letsoalo cross.
Galaxy were reduced to nine men late in extra time as Zajmovic and Letsoalo were shown second yellow cards and did well to hang on for their victory.
SowetanLIVE
TS Galaxy dump Chippa out of cup
Image: DIRK KOTZE/GALLO IMAGES
TS Galaxy ended their four-winless run when they beat Chippa United 1-0 to progress to the quarterfinal of the Carling Knockout at the Mbombela Stadium on Sunday.
Dzenani Zajmovic scored the only goal of the match in extra time to send the Rockets to the last eight of the competition.
The Rockets were looking to turn their fortunes around having lost all their four matches before this one this season and the win will come as a relief for them.
Chippa on the other hand were looking to complete a double on Galaxy after beating them in their last match in the league in September, but it was not to be.
Both teams struggled in the opening half.
Though they had few chances to break the deadlock, decision-making in the final third was the difference.
It was a dull opening half with Galaxy having more of the possession, but they were not fluid when in attack.
After sizing each other up from the break, the game came to life with 20 minutes to go and Craig Martin broke clear but could not score.
Both teams could not be separated after regulation time and extra time was needed to decide the winner.
Galaxy’s pressure finally paid off before the interval in extra time against a run of play as Zajmovic slotted home a tap-in to give his side a lead from a Victor Letsoalo cross.
Galaxy were reduced to nine men late in extra time as Zajmovic and Letsoalo were shown second yellow cards and did well to hang on for their victory.
SowetanLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Cricket
Cricket
Cricket
Soccer
Cricket