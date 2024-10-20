Stones scores late for Man City to sink Wolves, earn record 31 games unbeaten

Manchester City defender John Stones headed a controversial stoppage-time winner in a 2-1 victory at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday that took them top of the Premier League and set a club record of 31 league games unbeaten.

Champions City dominated possession from start to finish at Molineux, but were shocked in the seventh minute when a perfect cross from Nelson Semedo was met with a composed close-range finish by Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen.

Semedo missed a glorious chance to put Wolves further ahead in a one-on-one that Ederson saved, before City defender Josko Gvardiol picked up the ball in space and curled a beautiful shot past Jose Sa for a deserved 33rd-minute equaliser.

Stones's late goal from a corner went to a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) check for a possible offside by Bernardo Silva in front of the goalkeeper, but it was allowed, to the delight of their manager Pep Guardiola and travelling fans.

“I'm really pleased to win in that fashion and get on the scoresheet again,” said Stones, who also scored a late equaliser against Arsenal last month.