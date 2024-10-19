Playmaker Sirino, who was a doubt for the clash, was quite influential in this clash, scoring the opener and setting up Maart for the second goal. Sirino was voted for by the fans to be the man of the match and walked away with R100,000.
On-fire Kaizer Chiefs dump SuperSport out of Carling Cup
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images
Kaizer Chiefs’ hopes of putting an end to their nine seasons trophy drought remain alive after Amakhosi convincingly put away SuperSport United to proceed to the Carling Knockout Cup quarterfinals.
The Nasreddine Nabi-coached side claimed an emphatic 4-0 victory over SuperSport at New Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday night.
Chiefs’ goals came from Gaston Sirino, Yusuf Maart, Ranga Chivaviro, who could have easily scored a hattrick had he been clinical enough upfront, and Ashley du Preez.
The Soweto giants were quite dominant in the match while the opponents from Tshwane also tried their best.
Amakhosi went to the break leading by 1-0 and came back with more strength to wrap up the clash in front of a lively crowd in Limpopo.
Playmaker Sirino, who was a doubt for the clash, was quite influential in this clash, scoring the opener and setting up Maart for the second goal. Sirino was voted for by the fans to be the man of the match and walked away with R100,000.
Chiefs could have headed to the halftime break leading with more goals, but Wandile Duba was denied by woodwork, while Chivaviro missed a one-on-one opportunity also in the first stanza.
After he squandered most of the goalscoring opportunities, Chivaviro finally found the back of the net on 73 minutes after being set up by the young Duba.
SuperSport’s slim chances of bouncing back in the clash diminished when 24-year-old Gape Moralo was sent off after a second booking on 78 minutes.
Du Preez, who came on for Chivaviro, ensured an emphatic victory for the Glamour boys when he scored during the referee's optional time.
Chiefs join Mamelodi Sundowns, Magesi FC, Marumo Gallants, Cape Town City and defending champions Stellenbosch FC in the last eight of the tournament.
