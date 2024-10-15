Soccer

Goss confident Highbury’s fortunes will change

15 October 2024
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter

Gelvandale-born Dillon Goss says the Highbury players are frustrated with not having won a match in the Motsepe Foundation Championship this season, but they remain confident the club’s fortunes will change.

Since their promotion to the second tier, the Yellow Nation have managed to collect only two points from six matches...

