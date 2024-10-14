TS Galaxy hungry for revenge against Chippa in Carling Cup
TS Galaxy will be looking to avenge their 2-1 defeat in the Betway Premiership when they play Chippa United in the Carling Knockout Cup round of 16 fixture at the Mbombela Stadium on Sunday (3pm).
After its successful debut in 2023, the Carling Knockout Cup returns for the second edition this week...
