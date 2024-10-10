Mystery as Congo go missing, but Bafana coach Broos not taking any chances

Congo were yet to arrive in South Africa by 6pm on Thursday, but Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has strongly warned his players not to allow that to lull them into a false sense of security.

The exact details of why Congo had not touched down in Gqeberha on Thursday afternoon, where they missed their prematch training session at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, are not known.

It is also not known when Congolese will arrive for the crucial 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier that has less than 24 hours left to start, which kicks off at 6pm on Friday.

The experienced Broos admitted Congo’s preparations are chaotic but said it would be a “big mistake” to think Bafana are therefore going get an easy win.