Congo finally land in Gqeberha, go straight to training for Afcon qualifier against Bafana
In a dramatic turn of events, Congo arrived in Gqeberha late on Thursday for their vital Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against Bafana Bafana on Friday.
They arrived in the city after 6pm and then went straight to the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium for a light training session to relax their muscles after a long trip.
There was concern during the day as their whereabouts were not known because they were expected in the country earlier — but the important qualifier will go ahead as planned.
In his earlier press conference, Bafana coach Hugo Broos said Congo’s chaotic travelling may galvanise the team.
Behind the scenes with Bafana Bafana. pic.twitter.com/qsQORAR6yA— Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) October 10, 2024
“Maybe their preparation for this game is not ideal but they are professionals. From the start of the game, they will be motivated to get a good result here and because of that we are expecting a motivated Congo team.
“When chaotic preparations have happened, during the game you are able to score one or two goals on the break. They will fight until the last second of the game to get a good result.”