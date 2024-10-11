Bafana Bafana shouldn’t underestimate Congo, says coach
They are professionals, so chaotic preparations won’t count on the field — Broos
To underestimate Congo-Brazzaville because of their chaotic preparation would be Bafana Bafana’s biggest mistake, head coach Hugo Broos said.
The SA national side are set to play Congo in a much-anticipated 2025 Afcon Group K qualifier against second-placed Congo-Brazzaville at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Friday (7pm)...
