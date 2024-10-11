Soccer

Bafana Bafana shouldn’t underestimate Congo, says coach

They are professionals, so chaotic preparations won’t count on the field — Broos

By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 11 October 2024

To underestimate Congo-Brazzaville because of their chaotic preparation would be Bafana Bafana’s biggest mistake, head coach Hugo Broos said.

The SA national side are set to play Congo in a much-anticipated 2025 Afcon Group K qualifier against second-placed Congo-Brazzaville at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Friday (7pm)...

