Chiefs’ Bruce Bvuma shrugs off notion Ntwari blocking his Bafana chances

Kaizer Chiefs’ Bruce Bvuma has dismissed the notion that having Rwanda No 1 Fiacre Ntwari at Naturena jeopardises his Bafana Bafana chances.
The Amakhosi goalkeeper also insisted he, unlike SuperSport United's Ricardo Goss, sees no reason to prohibit Betway Premiership clubs from signing foreign shot-stoppers.
“I don’t think having a foreign keeper at Chiefs jeopardise my Bafana chances,” Bvuma, who was Bafana’s No 3 when they reached the last 16 of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, said at a media open day at Naturena on Thursday.
“The reason is I believe it’s all entirely up to me if I make the team or not — it has nothing to do with the foreign goalkeeper who’s playing in our team. I just have to work hard and I will be back in the national team again.”
Bvuma has been playing second fiddle to Ntwari, who arrived from TS Galaxy in July, since the start of the 2024-25 season. In August, Bafana coach Hugo Broos said he was afraid Bvuma was not going to play much at Chiefs this season, adding he was “a little bit surprised there are a lot of foreign goalkeepers in the league”.
Bvuma has been playing second fiddle to Ntwari, who arrived from TS Galaxy in July, since the start of the 2024-25 season. In August, Bafana coach Hugo Broos said he was afraid Bvuma was not going to play much at Chiefs this season, adding he was “a little bit surprised there are a lot of foreign goalkeepers in the league”.
Goss, who has replaced Bvuma as Bafana’s third-choice keeper in recent squads, last month called for PSL clubs to adopt a system common in North Africa of allowing only local keepers to be used by top flight clubs. Bvuma begged to differ.
“I don’t think we can go the Egyptian route — or is it North African? For me, if a goalkeeper is good enough, let him come, let him play. If he’s good enough to be the first choice, let him be the first choice.
“I will make an example like Denis Onyango [who was good enough to be Mamelodi Sundowns' No 1 before Ronwen Williams ousted him].
“Onyango has been solid for the teams he’s played for. I don’t have any problem with the foreign goalkeepers coming and playing, as long as they do well when they are playing.”
With Ntwari away on international duty with Rwanda, Bvuma is odds-on to play when Chiefs face Marumo Gallants in the friendly CUFA Cup at Free State Stadium on Sunday (3pm).
